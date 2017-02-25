Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

Posted 1:52am on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017

WASHINGTON Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

"Fox News Sunday" — Govs. Scott Walker, R-Wis., and Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.



