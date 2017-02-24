Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

ArtPrize to award $85,000 in grants for public art projects

The Associated Press

Posted 6:17pm on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. An international art competition is awarding $85,000 to artists to create large public projects in downtown Grand Rapids.

The funding is part of ArtPrize Featured Public Projects. Grants will range from $5,000 to $15,000 per project. Proposals will be accepted through March 20.

The annual ArtPrize competition runs from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8. Top awards are decided by a public vote and a jury of experts. Additional cash prizes are awarded to top entries in various categories.

More than 1,450 artists from 44 countries and 40 U.S. states entered last year's ArtPrize competition. Their works were displayed publicly throughout Grand Rapids over 19 days.

The event is a big draw for the region, attracting visitors from around the world.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me