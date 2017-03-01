HG Sply Co. part of new Trophy Club development

Trophy Club Achieving the balance of small-town living with big-city amenities is a goal of Trophy Club mayor and town council.
Mayor Nick Sanders said aligning perfectly with that goal is a partnership between the town and HG Sply Co., one of three restaurants that will anchor a 25,000 to 28,000 square foot entertainment venue at Texas 114 and Trophy Wood Drive as part of the Trophy Wood District.
The concept, scheduled to open in spring/summer 2018, will be a place “where guests can eat, work and play all under one roof,” according to a town news release.
The Trophy Wood District, currently home to Breadwinner’s/Quarter Bar, three hotels and Baylor Medical Center, also will include shopping, additional overnight accommodations, a town hall and a police facility.
HG Sply Co., a Dallas transplant that began as a paleo-inspired restaurant and bar before opening a second location in Fort Worth, offers a menu of hearty, healthful cuisine made with all-natural, responsibly sourced ingredients.
“There is little doubt that the health-conscience, community-minded town will look to HG Sply Co. as a cornerstone development within Trophy Club,” Sanders said.
Along with HG Sply Co. is a yet-to-be named restaurant, a 12,000 square foot covered patio, shared workspace, a small retail component, and Mudsmith coffee shop—also a Dallas-based restaurant that will offer craft coffee, house-made syrups, fresh juices, kombucha, wraps and sandwiches, and wine and beer.
Sanders said elected officials and town staff have diligently been working together to bring entertainment and dining options to citizens that are unique to Trophy Club and enhance the culture and sense of community that is deeply rooted among its residents.
“Upon its completion, the Trophy Wood Entertainment District will quickly become the venue of choice for families seeking a dining experience versus a fast meal and friends who desire ambiance over convenience,” Sanders said.
Down the road at the corner of Texas 114 and Trophy Club Drive, another development is in the works. PD 30, a Beck Property development, will include three or more restaurant pad sites and Aloft boutique hotel, an ultra-modern Starwood Hotels and Resorts brand.