Casey James ready to return with ‘Strip It Down’

If you followed Casey James’ journey on the 2010 season of “American Idol,” you know that he was a bit of an anomaly for the show: a blues singer amid a pop-country crowd, a guy who you noticed as much for his guitar playing as for his voice.
The singer — who came from Cool and lived and gigged in Fort Worth — rode that to third place, with the highlight of his season being an atypically moody take on John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.”
More than two years later, James released his debut album on Sony Nashville, which steered him in a country direction. He had some success, especially with the single “Crying on a Suitcase,” but the best song on the album was a rocker called “Drive,” which showed off James’ guitar skills and was about as close as the album came to the blues-influenced music he played at Fort Worth clubs like Keys Lounge.
No longer Sony Nashville, James has been quiet for a while, aside from a 2015 single called “Fall Apart,” with a long wait for a second album. There were rumors that one was coming soon — and thanks to a tweet from James’ mother, we now know he has a lot of new music out there.
@AmericanIdol Check out Casey James NEW music on https://t.co/kHkIoJBS7O pic.twitter.com/gehYSQVNOc— BybeeDJames (@BybeeDJames) February 24, 2017
The new album, “Strip It Down,” will be out March 17, according to James’ website. The title refers to James’ goal of shaking of the “Idol” and Sony Nashville pasts and getting back to the blues and blues-rock he does best.
“In ‘Strip It All Down,’ James comes into his own by following a simple plan: being himself,” says a line in his website bio. “Instead of following the expectations of TV producers or the game plan of a well-oiled record company, James collected 14 songs he’d written or co-written, holed up in a Nashville studio with a trim, crackerjack band and hammered out the bulk of the album in a scant four days.”
There are samples of all the songs — one of which, “Bulletproof,” features Fort Worth’s Delbert McLinton on vocals — on the website, and you’ll hear more bar-band than reality-competition show in those samples.
According to the website, James has DFW dates April 8 at Shipping & Receiving Bar in Fort Worth and April 9 at Happiest Hour in Dallas. This appears to be the first time James has had a DFW show since he performed at the Fort Worth Symphony’s Concerts in the Garden series in summer 2013.
The Shipping & Receiving date is part of VINO-Palooza Fort Worth, a wine-and-music festival featuring, among others, Castro, featuring Rockwall’s Jason Castro — like James, an American Idol alumnus going his own way in a folk-pop trio featuring his brother Michael and sister Jackie. Ryan Cabrera will headline VINO-Palooza, which will feature tastings from more than 20 wineries, breweries and distilleries.