Durant: Shaq's constant ripping of JaVale McGee 'childish'

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

Posted 3:37pm on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee fired back at Shaquille O'Neal via Twitter after the former star-turned analyst posted on his verified account a disparaging photo of McGee with the words, "America meet Javale "BUM" McGee."

O'Neal also responded angrily to McGee , saying he would "smack" McGee's "bum a-."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant backed McGee on Friday, with Durant calling Shaq "childish" while calling out the retired center's free throw shooting and other flaws in his game during a Hall of Fame NBA career.

Shaq and McGee went back and forth in a heated Twitter spat late Thursday night, when McGee returned to a reserve role for the NBA-best Warriors as starting center Zaza Pachulia returned from an eight-game absence because of a shoulder injury.



