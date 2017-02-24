Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Kansas star Jackson charged with criminal damage

Posted 2:37pm on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

LAWRENCE, Kan. Kansas star freshman Josh Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor criminal damage after allegedly vandalizing a woman's car outside a Lawrence bar.

A press release from the district attorney's office says police responded to a report Dec. 9. The case against Jackson was filed in Douglas County District Court on Friday.

The release says witnesses told investigators that Jackson had kicked a door and rear taillight during an argument with the owner of the car.

About $1,200 of damage was done to the door and taillight. Damage exceeding $1,000 can be charged as a felony, but the release says Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor because the state couldn't prove he was responsible for all the damage.

