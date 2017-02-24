Wires  >  AP Music

Wife: Ohioan's shooting began with dispute over music, trash

The Associated Press

Posted 7:22am on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio The wife of a slain central Ohio man says he was fatally shot when he confronted neighbors about frequent loud music from their house and trash thrown in his yard.

Nichelle Lillard tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2lh0fWT ) that her husband, 36-year-old Lonnie Lambert, went across the street Wednesday night, took off his shirt after having words with someone there and was shot by a man. Lillard says she then went over to help and was shot in the leg.

Lambert later died at a hospital. Lillard was treated and released.

No one was immediately charged in the shooting. Columbus police say it remains under investigation.

