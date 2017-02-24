Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Charles Barkley drops curse word on 'Inside the NBA'

The Associated Press

Posted 6:37am on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

ATLANTA Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks' play on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

During highlights of the Cavaliers' 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.

Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal joked that he'd pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

TNT's cameras also caught Barkley's shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me