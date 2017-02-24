Journalist Cokie Roberts in Columbia to discuss her books

COLUMBIA, S.C. Veteran broadcast journalist Cokie Roberts is in Columbia this week, but she's focusing on the written, not spoken, word.
On Friday, Roberts is scheduled to be at the Richland County Library's downtown branch to talk about some of the books she's written. The library says Roberts is joining the Deckle Edge Literary Festival to discuss the importance of women's history, as well as how her books for children grew naturally out of her adult offerings.
Earlier in the day, Roberts is expected to spend time with students at Columbia's Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, where she'll read from her children's book, "Ladies of Liberty."
Roberts is a commentator for ABC News and NPR.