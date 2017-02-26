Fat Tuesday in DFW: 2017 edition

Fat Tuesday is annually one of the bigger party days of the year in DFW. Not that that it's really needed, but it also provides the DFW party crowd the perfect excuse to drink on a weeknight.
This year, Fat Tuesday closes out February as it falls on Feb. 28th and with temperatures forecast to be in the high 70s, the spots with big patios are the places to expect big crowds and best overall scenes.
Here is a random sampling of some of the hotter spots to check out on Fat Tuesday in DFW:
The Whiskey Garden in Fort Worth's West 7th district is hosting a Fat Tuesday party from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. with a crawfish and shrimp boil beginning at 7 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Kris Newman and DJ Rev. 2800 Bledsoe #150 Fort Worth
Landmark Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting a Fat Tuesday party where they will be giving away a trip to New Orleans. Drink specials include $3 Fat Tuesday Shots, $3 Hurricanes and $5 Po Boys. Entertainment will be provided by a live DJ. 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth
BAR 2909 in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting the 'First Annual Mardi Gras on Morton' from 5 p.m. until close. They will have a crawfish boil featuring traditional hurricane cocktails and commemorative t-shirts available for the first annual event. 2909 Morton St., Fort Worth
Reservoir-Bar, Patio & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th corridor is hosting a Fat Tuesday Crawfish & Shrimp Boil from 6:30 p.m. until they run out. Drink specials include $5 Hurricanes and $2 PBR. There will be beads and party favors and entertainment by DJ D-ROZ, 1001 Foch St. Fort Worth
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe has multiple locations throughout DFW and is always one of the best places to celebrate Fat Tuesday. They are running Mardi Gras specials that began on Feb. 20 and runs through Fat Tuesday including Frozen Hurrycanes and Frozen Mardi Ritas, Abita Pints, rat toes and fried pickles for $3 For further information, visit razzoos.com
SISU Uptown is throwing its annual big Fat Tuesday party where they will be serving Cajun crawfish and crab from 7 p.m.-midnight. 2508 Maple Ave. Dallas
Shakertins in The Colony is hosting its '1st Annual Crawfish Boil' with music, $10 plates stuffed with crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage, on the largest patio in Austin Ranch. 6910 Windhaven #101 The Colony
Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood is hosting a $15 'All You Can Eat' Crawfish Boil and Mardi Gras Party. 1005 Norwood St., Fort Worth
Frankies Bar in downtown Dallas has a Mardi Gras bash that runs from Feb. 24 through Fat Tuesday with $5 Hurricanes and $3 Abita Mardi Gras Bock Beer. 1303 Main St. Dallas
The Back 9 in Addison is hosting a Fat Tuesday party with drink specials, crawfish, beads and live entertainment by DJ Eddie Black. 4060 Belt Line Rd., Addison
Chill Bar & Grill in Grapevine is hosting a Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil with entertainment by Poo Live Crew at 5 p.m. and a live DJ at 10 p.m. 814 S. Main St., Grapevine
The Rustic in Uptown is hosting its '2nd Annual Mardi Craw' family-friendly party with free live music from Chris Watson and Tameca Jones and crawfish. Action gets underway at 6 pm. and admission is free with RSVP on Prekindle. 3656 Howell St., Dallas
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison is hosting its 30th Mardi Gras party. Doors open at 10 a.m. with live music all day. 14951 Midway Rd., Addison
Laissez les bons temps rouler!
