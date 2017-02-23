Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Arkansas cancels hearing for satanic display at Capitol

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

Posted 5:37pm on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Arkansas officials have canceled a hearing on a satanic monument proposed near the state Capitol, saying a new law prevents them from considering the display until it's approved by the Legislature.

The secretary of state's office sent a letter Thursday to the Satanic Temple saying a bill signed into law this week prevents the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering the proposed Baphomet statue. A hearing had been scheduled in May for the monument, which was proposed in response to a Ten Commandments display lawmakers authorized in 2015.

The Temple argued the new law shouldn't apply retroactively to its proposal and said a lawsuit over the decision was "imminent."

Previous law allowed the commission to consider monument proposals and issue recommendations, although none could be built without legislative approval.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me