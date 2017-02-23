Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Radio host suggests segregated basketball tournaments

Posted 1:22pm on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

GREAT FALLS, Mont. A Billings radio host's suggestion that Native American basketball teams should have their own post-season tournaments has prompted a show of solidarity at the Northern Class C Divisional Tournament.

KCTR-AM radio host Paul Mushaben posted on the station's website Tuesday that a recent tournament crowd was "so unruly and disrespectful of the facility that it may be time for the (Montana High School Association) to proceed with an all Indian tourney."

In response, members of the basketball teams from Power, Belt, Heart Butte and Box Elder locked arms at center court and shook hands before beginning competition Wednesday in Great Falls.

Box Elder boys' basketball coach Jeremy MacDonald says he hopes the ceremony will generate a discussion and help bring people together.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the crowd of about 3,500 responded with loud cheers and applause.



