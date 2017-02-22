Wires  >  AP Music

4 finalists to conduct Portland Symphony Orchestra

Posted 11:17pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine The Portland Symphony Orchestra is getting serious about finding a replacement for Music Director Robert Moody, who's entering his 10th and final season.

The Board of Directors says four finalists are each going to get a crack at conducting in the coming season.

The four are Ken-David Masur, assistant conductor of the Boston Symphony; Daniel Meyer, music director of the Asheville Symphony and the Erie Philharmonic; Alexander Mickelthwate, music director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra; and Eckart Preu, music director of the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra.

The search process began in 2015 with more than 240 applications.

Each of the four finalists will conduct two concerts in the 2017-18 season at Merrill Auditorium: one classical concert and one "pops"-style concert.



