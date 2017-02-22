Wires  >  AP Music

Woman wearing anti-Trump sign barred from Lincoln Center

The Associated Press

Posted 9:52pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

NEW YORK A woman is claiming she was barred from attending a performance at New York City's Lincoln Center because she wouldn't remove an anti-Trump sign affixed to the back of her jacket.

Jenny Heinz, a longtime Metropolitan Opera and New York Philharmonic subscriber, told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2meuj6D ) that it happened this month at David Geffen Hall when she went to see the Budapest Festival Orchestra.

The 8-by-11-inch sign read "No! In the name of humanity we refuse to accept a fascist America." She said she's been wearing it ever since she attended a protest outside Trump Tower in November.

"At what point does one draw the line?" Heinz, 72, said. "We're talking about freedom of expression."

Lincoln Center officials refunded Heinz's ticket, though they declined to discuss the incident with the Times.

Heinz said the center's vice president for concert halls and operations told her during a meeting with her lawyer that signs were not allowed inside the performance halls or on the plaza.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com



