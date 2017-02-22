Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father's footstep

The Associated Press

Posted 9:42pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

TOKYO Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito has marked his 57th birthday with a pledge to follow in his father's footsteps as symbol of the nation when his father's abdication wish is realized.

Naruhito is first in line to Japan's Chrysanthemum throne and will succeed Emperor Akihito, now 83.

Akihito last August expressed his apparent wish to abdicate, citing concerns his age and health may start limiting his ability to fulfil his duties as emperor.

The government is currently discussing a special law to allow Akihito to abdicate.

Naruhito said in his birthday remarks, issued Thursday, that he is open to discussing ways to have the imperial succession fit the modern era.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me