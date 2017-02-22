Mardi Gras choices: Destiny’s, Southern Daiquiri and more

FORT WORTH Mardi Gras dining can mean chain-restaurant gumbo or étouffée .
Or if you’re more adventurous, it can mean a trip somewhere like Destiny’s Cajun Express.
The tiny East Lancaster Avenue cafe near Texas Wesleyan University only has about six tables. There’s no daiquiri bar.
But there’s gumbo, boudin, catfish and chicken by owners Jordan and Stacy Woods, transplants from Lake Charles, La. They started out as caterers, then opened in Arlington and moved to a larger location in Fort Worth.
You can hear Destiny’s from Lancaster Avenue. There’s a DJ in the parking lot playing Cajun music, blues and reggae.
“At first, the neighbors called the cops on us,” Jordan Woods said. “Then, the more they heard, the more they liked it.”
Destiny’s is known for Louisiana fried chicken and catfish, but the real stars are the boudin sausage, chicken-sausage gumbo and shrimp étouffée.
Dinners cost from $7 to $10 for catfish Atchafalaya, a fried catfish fillet topped with étouffée.
“People thought ‘Cajun’ just meant spicy,” Woods said. “We’ve shown people our food has a lot of flavor, not just spice.”
Po-boy sandwiches sell for $5.99 (sausage) to $8.99 (oysters).
Destiny’s also serves fried pork chops and alligator. Side dishes include Cajun rice, spicy green beans, fried okra and salads, plus giant homemade pralines.
Destiny’s Cajun Express is open for lunch daily, lunch and dinner Thursdays through Saturdays, with specials and late hours Tuesday for Mardi Gras.
It’s at 3633 E. Lancaster Ave.; 817-274-9800, facebook.com/destinyscajunexpress.
Daiquiris & fondue
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory is more of a bar — if you couldn’t tell from the name — but it’s another Louisiana original.
The two Classic locations in east and south Fort Worth serve humongous helpings of gumbo or étouffée, and also dishes such as Natchitoches meat pies, crawfish pies, boudin balls and a sausage-shrimp-crawfish cheese dip called “Thibodaux fondue.”
Southern Classic is open for lunch and dinner daily at 6751 Bridge St., 682-213-2893, or 6256 McCart Ave., 682-385-9050; southernclassicdaiquirifactory.com.
Just geaux
More Cajun restaurants worth a try:
• Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe, 185 S. Watson Road (Texas 360) in Arlington, is a weekday lunch cafe owned by the Placide family of Brenda’s Place in New Iberia, La.
It’s also open some Sundays (ask); 817-649-7770, damians.letseat.at.
• Boo-Ray’s Of New Orleans, with locations in northwest Fort Worth and also Hudson Oaks, is the best-known local Cajun restaurant and bar. It’s open for lunch and dinner daily at 7255 Boat Club Road, 817-236-6149, or 201 Lakeshore Drive, Hudson Oaks, 817-599-6266; booraysofneworleans.com.
• Tributary Cafe is a new, small restaurant in an old home in the Race Street district. Owner Cindy Crowder Wheeler serves snapper, shrimp and Creole dishes. It’s open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, lunch Sundays; 2813 Race St., 817-744-8255; facebook.com/tributarycafe.