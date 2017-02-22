Tennessee editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Tennessee newspapers:
Feb. 21
The Commercial Appeal on homicides in Memphis:
A new way to employ how homicides are tallied is under review by the Memphis Police Department.
The reason, ostensibly, is to make the numbers more closely conform with what is called the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System, or TIBRS, gathered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
If all the TIBRS homicide reporting exceptions were followed, the city's final tally would have been fewer than 200.
"When we look at 2016 and the 228 homicides, not all 228 of those meet the TIBRS definition of murder. What we're considering moving forward is reporting as close as possible to the TIBRS definition," MPD Lt. Col. Don Crowe told The Commercial Appeal's Jody Callahan last week.
Given the heat that Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and police Director Michael Rallings have taken over the record-breaking homicide tally for 2016 and the 30 homicides this year, this sounds more like a public relations move to cast the city in a more favorable light regarding violent crime.
Strickland said he was familiar with the discussions, but had no opinion on the change until it is formally presented to him. "I know a little bit about it. In general, we count more deaths toward our homicides than other jurisdictions, he said. "I'll wait until (the department) comes back with a proposal. It's just talk now. And very little talk."
That is good to know. The violent crime problem in this city is serious. To make any official move to mask the problem by manipulating the numbers would be an extreme disservice to Memphis residents and the entities working diligently to reduce violent crime.
This city does not need that kind of opaqueness in its communications with the public.
The MPD counts, for example, justifiable homicides in its total; TIBRS does not. Removing those 19 from 2016 would reduce the official tally to 209. TIBRS also does not include negligent manslaughter, which Memphis does.
Also, TIBRS counts a homicide in the year the incident happened, not when the ruling was made that an acts was a homicide.
And, according to Callahan's story, TIBRS does not include fetal deaths, despite a change in state law in 2012 that mandates that the death of any fetus — no matter if it could survive outside the womb — also must be ruled a homicide. At least four fetuses were included in Memphis' 2016 tally.
Memphis police and some of its crime-reduction partners consistently complain about the inconsistent way Part 1 crimes (aggravated assault, forcible rape, murder and robbery) are reported by different jurisdictions across the nation, which makes the city's crime problem look worse than other large cities.
They have a point. But the true-picture door swings both ways.
Police brag that some 70 percent of the homicides are solved. That percentage would be lower if the justifiable and negligent manslaughter homicides, where the assailants usually still are on the scene, were not counted.
The TBI says it only counts murder and non-negligent manslaughter when calculating the clearance rate.
Memphians deserve a full, transparent picture of the city's crime problem, especially regarding violent crime. Any attempt to massage the numbers to make the city look better should be swiftly jettisoned by the mayor.
Feb. 17
The Johnson City Press on Tennessee's film industry:
Officials in Nashville began a $10 million program in 2007 to attract movie makers to Tennessee, and it now appears the Volunteer state has been somewhat successful in doing just that.
As Press staff writer Zach Vance reported in Thursday's paper, a report from the Center for Economic Research in Tennessee found video production employment has boomed in Tennessee since 2010, with the state ranking seventh in the country for employment in the motion picture industry.
Financial sweeteners are important in luring filmmakers to our part of Tennessee. The motion picture business is just that — a very big business. And its practitioners are looking to get the biggest bang for their bucks.
It's a different climate than that of the not-so-distant past when our scenic lakes, rivers and mountains were enough to lure filmmakers to Northeast Tennessee. Our region experienced a bit of success in that regard during the 1980s. Most of "The River," a 1984 film starring Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek, was shot on the Holston River in Hawkins County.
In 1988, filmmakers made historic Jonesborough the backdrop for the Disney Channel movie, "Goodbye, Miss 4th of July." Roan Mountain was also a location for a Kurt Russell movie, "Winter People," released in 1989.
With a vital resource like East Tennessee State University's growing film and television program at their disposal, it just makes good sense for producers to shoot their movies and TV shows here in our beautiful Northeast Tennessee.
Feb. 19
The Knoxville News Sentinel on resolution calling for a convention of states to amend the U.S. Constitution:
The Tennessee state Senate passed a resolution last week calling for a convention of the states to amend the U.S. Constitution.
The convention of states, one of two ways to amend the nation's founding legal document, would be called to draft an amendment requiring Congress to pass balanced budgets.
Once convened, however, delegates to the convention could radically rewrite the Constitution, a potentially dangerous development that should be avoided.
Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, and Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, sponsor the legislation. The Senate resolution passed on a 27-3 vote.
While large, the national debt, which is approaching $20 trillion (more than 105 percent of the gross domestic product), is manageable for a country with the wealth and resources of the United States. Managing that debt is important, but it requires fiscal discipline, not a constitutional amendment.
Eliminating the option of deficit spending is shortsighted. Without deficit spending, the United States could not have fought World War II. In fact, the highest the nation's debt has ever been was immediately after the war, in 1946, when it reached 119 percent of the GDP.
Prudent budgeting during years of economic growth would enable the government to have capacity to use deficit spending as a stimulus or to pay for a war if necessary. The nation has been debt free only once in its history - in 1835.
Under Article V of the Constitution, there are two ways to amend the document. The first and more traditional method of amending the Constitution is through a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Then the amendment would need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states in order to become law.
The second method is a convention of states. If two-thirds of the states - the magic number is 34 - call for a convention, representatives from all 50 states would meet to draft amendments. As with the traditional method, those amendments would then go to the states for ratification.
Tennessee has joined 27 other states in calling for a convention, though it is possible that inconsistencies among their resolutions would nullify at least some of them.
The Constitution gives no guidance on a convention. It does not mention the number of delegates or how they should be selected. Because there is no real blueprint, anything could happen - rules limiting the convention could be suspended. The last time the states met in a convention, the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, they completely changed America's government.
"They were supposed to meet to make amendments to the Articles of Confederation but ended up with a whole new form of government," Nathan Griffith, an associate professor of political science at Belmont University, told the USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee.
A new convention that could rewrite or replace the Constitution would be a nightmare. The traditional method of amending the Constitution one provision at a time is superior, for it does not carry with it the perils of a runaway convention.
The Founders who drafted the Constitution in Philadelphia, though flawed, were men of principle who nevertheless made compromises to forge a republic. In these divisive times, it is hard to imagine where latter-day Jeffersons, Hamiltons and Madisons could be found.
