Oscars on the brain

The 89th Academy Awards take place Sunday, leaning hard toward the arty and the indie (none of the best-picture nominees was among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2016).
“La La Land” leads the pack, with a record-tying 14 nominations, but will that be enough to hold off “Hidden Figures,” which has become the sleeper crowd-pleaser of the best-picture race nominees?
For the answer to that question, we’ll have to wait till Sunday. But we have 10 questions you can answer now, in our latest Oscar quiz. The questions take off from this year’s best-picture nominees, but the answers are more rooted in Oscar history.
We like to make these pretty challenging, so before the stars hit the red carpet Sunday, test your Oscar knowledge and overall movie geekery. Good luck..
1. In “ Arrival,” which is nominated for eight Academy Awards, Amy Adams plays a linguistics professor trying to interpret the language of visitors from outer space. Which of these recent science-fiction movies received the most Oscar nominations?
a. “Ex Machina”
b. “Gravity”
c. “Interstellar”
d. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”
2. For the second time in his career, Mel Gibson has been nominated for Best Director for “ Hacksaw Ridge.” For which movie did he receive a Best Actor nomination?
a. “Braveheart”
b . “The Man Without a Face”
c. “Ransom”
d. Mel Gibson has never received a Best Actor nomination.
3. Jeff Bridges is a Best Supporting Actor nominee for “ Hell or High Water.” It’s his seventh Oscar nomination, including his 2010 win for “Crazy Heart.” For which movie did he not receive an Oscar nomination?
a. “The Big Lebowski”
b. “The Contender”
c. “Starman”
d. “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”
4. “Hell or High Water” also earned Taylor Sheridan, a graduate of Fort Worth’s Paschal High School, his first Oscar nomination, for best original screenplay. In what two TV series did Sheridan (then billed as Tayler Sheridan) have recurring roles?
a. “Breaking Bad” and “Sons of Anarchy”
b. “Breaking Bad” and “The Shield”
c. “CSI: Miami” and “NCIS”
d. “Sons of Anarchy” and “Veronica Mars”
5. Denzel Washington received a Best Actor nomination for “ Fences,” and as one of the movie’s producers, would also earn an Oscar if it won Best Picture. Which of these actor-director-producers did not receive any Oscars for the film in question?
a. Woody Allen, “Annie Hall”
b . Warren Beatty, “Heaven Can Wait”
c. Mel Gibson, “Braveheart”
d. Orson Welles, “Citizen Kane”
6. Best Picture nominee “ Hidden Figures” is about a group of female African-American mathematicians who played an integral role in the early years of the U.S. space program. Which of these movies about the space program was nominated for the most Oscars?
a. “Apollo 13”
b. “For All Mankind”
c. “The Right Stuff”
d. “Space Cowboys”
7. “ La La Land,” the musical love letter to Los Angeles (and love story about a jazz pianist and an actress) received 14 Oscar nominations, tying with “All About Eve” and “Titanic” for most Oscar nominations ever. How many movies have received 13 nominations?
a. 4
b. 6
c. 9
d. 13
8. Best Picture nominee “ Lion” tells the story of a boy adopted from India who is searching for his birth family 25 years after he got lost and separated from them on the streets of Kolkata. Which of the following movies with an adoption theme received the most Oscar nominations?
a. “Annie” (1982 version)
b. “Annie” (2014 version)
c. “The Blind Side”
d. “Juno”
9. Casey Affleck’s “ Manchester by the Sea” performance earned him his second Oscar nomination. His brother is a two-time Oscar nominee (and winner, for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” and co-producing 2013 Best Picture winner “Argo”). Which of these sibling actor duos also features two Oscar nominees?
a. Jeff and Beau Bridges
b. David and Keith Carradine
c. Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal
d. Randy and Dennis Quaid
10. Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris are both first-time nominees (for best supporting actor and actress) for “ Moonlight.” When’s the last time two supporting-actor nominees for the same movie were first-timers?
a. 2016 — Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo for “Spotlight”
b. 2015 — Edward Norton and Emma Stone for “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
c. 2015 — Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke for “Boyhood”
d. 2014 — Michael Fassbender and Lupita Nyong’o for “12 Years a Slave”
Sources: Internet Movie Database (IMDb.com), Screenrant.com, Oscars.org. Huffington Post, Business Insider, filmsite.org.
Answers: 1-b. “Gravity” had 10 nominations and won in seven of those categories, including Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron, but did not win Best Picture. 2-d. 3-a. 4-d. 5-b. 6-a. “Apollo 13” received nine nominations but had only two wins; “The Right Stuff” received eight nominations but did better with four wins. 7-c.: “Gone With the Wind,” “From Here to Eternity,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Forest Gump,” “Chicago,” “Mary Poppins,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” 8-d: “Juno” received four nominations; Diablo Cody won for best original screenplay. 9-c: Jake received a best supporting actor nod for “Brokeback Mountain”; Maggie a supporting-actress nomination for “Crazy Heart.” 10-d.
Scoring: 10 correct: You’ve earned your own honorary Oscar, although you might want to spend some time outside the movie theater. 8-9 correct: Not only are you a movie buff, you’re at least getting a little sun. 6-7 correct: Not bad for someone who’s waiting for most of the nominees to show up on Netflix. 4-5 correct: Guessing has always worked for us on multiple-choice quizzes, too. 2-3 correct: We respect you for being choosy about the movies you see and having a life. 1-2 correct: Yeah, we don’t understand why so few comic-book-based movies get nominated for big Oscars, either. Zero correct: We envy your movie-going restraint. You probably get a lot done around the house.