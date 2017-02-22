Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 13-19

The Associated Press

Posted 12:32pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 13-19. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 15.29 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.51 million.

3. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 11.08 million.

4. "Bull," CBS, 10.64 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.35 million.

6. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 10.32 million.

7. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 10.14 million.

8. "Hawaii Five-O," CBS, 9.62 million.

9. "This is Us," NBC, 9.04 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.61 million.

11. "The Great Indoors," CBS, 8.01 million.

12. "Mom," CBS, 7.87 million.

13. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 7.86 million.

14. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.68 million.

15. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.57 million.

16. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 7.35 million.

17. "Superior Donuts," CBS, 7.25 million.

18. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.239 million.

19. "Scorpion," CBS, 7.238 million.

20. "Man with a Plan," CBS, 7.20 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me