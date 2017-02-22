Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Bindi Irwin salutes late dad Steve Irwin on his birthday

The Associated Press

Posted 11:57am on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Bindi Irwin has posted a tribute to her late father, "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 55th birthday.

Irwin was just 8 years old when her father was killed by a stingray while filming a documentary on a reef off Australia in 2006. The now 18-year-old posted a picture on Instagram on Wednesday of her father smiling at a bird. She wrote in the caption, "Always in our hearts."

Steve Irwin was the host of the internationally syndicated "Crocodile Hunter" documentary series.

Bindi Irwin has also hosted wildlife programs. She won season 21 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me