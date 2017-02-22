Around Cowtown: The Destroyer talks directing Traffick Jam

Back in 2012, we told you about an annual concert called Traffick Jam that is held in Funkytown to raise awareness of sex trafficking and to raise money to fight the same. Tripp Mathis was the trail boss on that roundup, but he’s moved out west. Enter Ansley “The Destroyer” Dougherty, epic frontwoman of Panic Volcanic.
“I was in Costa Rica this summer,” The Destroyer told me at KTCU/88.7 FM Sunday night. “My parents are retiring and moving there. We were in a place called Nuevo Arenal. My parents were thinking about buying a house, and they were with a Realtor, and one of the Realtor’s friends came by. Her name is Maria [Fejervary] and she runs a nonprofit in Costa Rica called Salvando Corazones.
“Their aim is to rescue and rehabilitate victims of the sex trade in Costa Rica. So they do all this really cool stuff — they do therapy for all the girls, they teach them life skills so they can go out and get jobs. And they do art and music therapy, and animal therapy.”
Dougherty was touched by the struggling charity, which receives no government funding. Musicians from Panther City, even when traveling, see a problem and they try to solve it.
“I kind of sat on it for a couple of hours, and I thought ‘Who better to throw a benefit for?’” said Dougherty. A few posts on Facebook and the ball was rolling. Bands were lining up to play. Dougherty’s band Panic Volcanic headlines, but also on the bill we have Lindby, Zach Nytomt Band, Tripp Mathis and the Traitors (Tripp is coming home for this one), Dead Vinyl and Animal Spirit.
Local artists Walt Burns, Ronnie Heart, Sarah Ayala, Atticus Broadbent, Ann Gilloon, Bailey K Chapman, Cameron Hinojosa, Ryan Sheffield, Jana Renee, Jeremy Joel, Billy Mabrey, Ashlee Cave, Aegis Vaughn Shanklin, Joyterra, and Arrowhead Leather Shop have all donated artwork to be auctioned, and businesses such as Martin House Brewing Company, Four Corners Brewing Co., Kids Who Care, Gift, Taco Heads, Spiral Diner & Bakery, Press Cafe, Pacific Table, The Tavern, Tokyo Cafe, The Greenhouse 817, Rodan + Fields skin-care products, and more have donated products, tickets and gift cards for a raffle. Maria Fejervary will be coming to town to speak about sex trafficking.
The show/auction/raffle will be March 4 at The Grotto, 517 University Drive in Fort Worth. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the cover is $10 — but bring more. Dig deep. This one is important.