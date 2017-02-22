Texas Motor Speedway to host Daytona 500 watch party on Big Hoss

Texas Motor Speedway is hosting its annual free Daytona 500 watch party, giving NASCAR fans the chance to watch the event known as the 'Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing' on the 12-story tall, high-definition TV known as "Big Hoss."
They are opening their infield on Saturday and Sunday provide race fans an opportunity to camp or tailgate inside the 1.5-mile speedway.
Close to 3,000 tailgaters and 400 RVs have confirmed their attendance at Texas Motor Speedway for what will be the nation's largest Daytona 500 Watching Party on the world's largest TV for NASCAR's season-opening weekend in Daytona Beach.
The infield's south tunnel, located off Highway 114 on the speedway's Allison Ave. entrance, will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday for those looking to camp overnight or tailgaters interested in watching the season-opening XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 race from Daytona beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX Sports 1.
The party will also include live music entertainment from country artists Larry Joe Taylor, Brad Puckett and Deryl Dodd following the conclusion of the XFINITY Series race.
Stroker Ace, the 1982 comedy starring Burt Reynolds as a champion NASCAR driver, will be shown on "Big Hoss" at approximately 8:30 p.m. following the concerts.
The weekend culminates with the running of the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. on FOX.
The entire weekend is free and for those who did not RSVP in advance, fans are still welcome to attend as the tailgating spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The first 500 campers/tailgaters to arrive during the weekend will receive a complimentary O'Reilly Auto Parts tailgate goodie bag.
