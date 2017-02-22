Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Posted 8:52am on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FLOODING

At least 14,000 residents evacuated from homes in San Jose as floodwaters inundate homes, shut down U.S. 101.

2. DAM

Water gushing from Don Pedro Dam into Tuolumne River for the first time in 20 years.

3. OFFICER SLAIN

State official says reform initiative played no role in the length of the prison sentence of a gang member accused of killing officer.

4. HARRISON FORD

Video shows plane piloted by Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over airliner before landing on taxiway at John Wayne Airport.

5. TRUMP STAR

Man who destroyed Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sentenced to three years of probation for vandalism.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me