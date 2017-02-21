Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Facing lawsuit, Armstrong says he 'loved' wearing Postal

The Associated Press

Posted 5:37pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas Former cyclist Lance Armstrong says he "loved" representing the U.S. Postal Service, even as the government sues to get back the millions it spent sponsoring his teams.

After years of legal wrangling, the federal government's $100 million lawsuit against Armstrong is expected to go to trial later this year. The Postal Service sponsored Armstrong's team when he was six of his seven Tour de France titles from 1999-2005.

Armstrong later admitted using performance-enhancing drugs and was stripped of those titles.

Speaking on his podcast Tuesday , Armstrong said it was an honor to wear the Postal Service jersey as he competed in Europe and to hear the national anthem played when he won.

Armstrong says the lawsuit can't "undo all of the good that was done all of those years." Armstrong claims the government made more money in publicity from the sponsorship than the $32 million it paid his teams.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me