Miss Kentucky USA runner-up pleads not guilty to bed fire

The Associated Press

Posted 3:37pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Miss Kentucky USA runner-up has pleaded not guilty to an arson charge, accused of setting her roommate's bed on fire at an apartment complex near the University of Louisville.

WAVE-TV (http://bit.ly/2lJrT2f ) reports 22-year-old Christen McAllister appeared before a judge on Tuesday and was ordered not to have any contact with the home where the fire occurred.

No injuries were reported from the fire early Saturday. Two roommates were inside the home at the time.

Investigators told the station that McAllister argued with a roommate before the bed was set on fire.

McAllister was fourth runner-up in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant last month.

