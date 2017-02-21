Selena Gomez puts Fort Worth estate up for sale

Singer Selena Gomez is saying goodbye to her current Tarrant County digs.
The Grand Prairie native has put her Fort Worth home up for sale and based on the photos it has everything a 24-year-old pop star could want.
Located in Southwest Fort Worth’s luxurious Montserrat gated community, the 10,016-square-foot private estate features five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, grilling area, putting green, tennis/sport court, study, game room, media and crafts room, a lagoon-style saltwater pool with water slide and spa, and an outdoor family room with fireplace and attached guest quarters.
Built in 2005 by The Morrison Group, the 4649 Saint Laurent Court home has been owned by Gomez since 2015 and is listed with John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for the reduced price of $2,999,000.