Brewsters closes in West 7th

The West 7th development has seen its share of restaurant closures — most of what was there at the beginning in 2010 is now something else — so the closing announcement on the door of Brewsters didn’t exactly come as a surprise. But Brewsters, a burger/craft-beer spot, kind of defied the odds by lasting three years.
Brewsters was toward the east end of Crockett Street, across from a parking garage and away from higher-traffic areas of the street — and even those areas have seen restaurants come and go. It had a sign, but its opaque windows made it a little difficult to see what was going on inside. Its name said “beer,” and there was plenty of that, with some four dozen beer taps and more in cans and bottles, but it was also a burger joint, taking on such Fort Worth burger giants as Fred’s Texas Cafe and Rodeo Goat — both a short walk away from Brewsters.
Brewsters’ burger menu had its offbeat touches: When we reviewed it in May 2014, shortly after it opened, one of the burgers was topped with grilled pineapple and crumbled potato chips; another that we skipped featured candied bacon and crunchy peanut butter. You could also get a basic bacon-cheeseburger there, but on our subsequent visits, it always seemed to be doing better as a bar than as a burger joint.
On Monday, a reader tipped our Bud Kennedy that Brewsters had closed. Bud drove by; on the door was a sign, which Bud tweeted on his Eats Beat feed, announcing that Brewsters had closed.
Gone: @BrewstersW7th, which never made much sense and tried too hard. (Peanut butter-banana burgers?) pic.twitter.com/Uh8naDiFsi— Bud Kennedy (@EatsBeat) February 21, 2017
“We have been so blessed to have met so many people and forged so many friendships,” the sign reads in part. “It is with heavy hearts we inform you that Brewsters will be officially closed as of Sunday February 19th.”
Brewsters outlasted higher-profile, fancier neighbor AF+B, which opened in early 2014 and closed less than two years later. Now in that space is Cork & Pig Tavern. The same intersection once held charter West 7th restaurant Brownstone, which closed in 2013 (the space is now home to Social House, which appears to be thriving); and Jon Bonnell’s seafood restaurant Waters, which he is now in the process of relocating to Sundance Square, where Waters 2.0 is expected to open soon.
Other closures in the West 7th development — which is a specific restaurant/retail/condo space within the larger West Seventh Street corridor — have included Hacienda San Miguel, Patrizio, Kin Kin Urban Thai, Tillman’s Roadhouse and its successor Fort Worth Market + Table.