Muguruza retires in Dubai 2nd round with Achilles injury

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retired with a left Achilles injury in her second-round match against Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.
The seventh-ranked Muguruza drew the trainer on court when trailing 3-0, but they spoke only during the medical timeout and she didn't receive any treatment. She quit at 4-1 down.
Muguruza said she started to feel the injury following her second-round loss in Doha last week.
"Because of the rain (in Doha), a lot of people played two matches, including me," she said. "The second one was very tough, and I remember that as soon as I went, after the match, to my room, I started to have a pain in my left Achilles.
"The next morning was even more painful. I have carried this since that day. And here, I have been training but on and off, honestly, because of the pain. It was just hard for me to serve, especially, and to just move side to side today on the court."
Earlier, Ekaterina Makarova advanced to the third round by beating third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
The Russian lost her first three matches against Cibulkova, but Makarova eliminated the Slovak in the third round of the Australian Open.
"I never beat her before (Australia)," Makarova said. "So this match, when I was coming out and ... more believing that I can win, and I knew what to do, how to play, where to go."
Cibulkova took a 2-0 lead in the third set, but Makarova won the last six games.
Also, Olympic champion Monica Puig beat 15th-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, eighth-seeded Elena Vesnina defeated Misaki Doi 6-2, 7-5, and 17-year-old American Cici Bellis eliminated Laura Siegemund 7-5, 7-6 (3).