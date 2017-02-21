Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Alaska reality sues 'Life Below Zero' over safety claims

The Associated Press

Posted 3:52am on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

ANCHORAGE, Alaska A star of the Alaska-based reality series "Life Below Zero" is suing the show's producers, alleging she was hurt while forced to perform dangerous acts in support of false story lines.

KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2m5X3OJ) Monday that the lawsuit against BBC Worldwide Reality Productions and others responsible for the National Geographic Channel series was filed in federal court on behalf of Susan Aikens.

Aikens lives at the Kavik River Camp on Alaska's North Slope and has appeared on the Emmy-winning show since the first season aired in 2013.

The lawsuit claims Aikens was forced to drive a snowmachine into overflow, badly hurt in the resulting crash and denied a ride from the crash site to a rescue plane.

A spokeswoman for the BBC production company said she hadn't heard of the lawsuit until contacted by KTUU and couldn't comment.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me