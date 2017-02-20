Lunch cafe inside the Botanic Garden sprouting new menu for spring

FORT WORTH The Gardens Restaurant hasn’t changed its lunch menu much since last century.
But the handsome restaurant hidden inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will premiere a new weekday menu next week to go with its expanded Sunday all-you-can-eat buffet.
Barely a mile from the Cultural District museums and trendy West 7th restaurants, the Gardens long has been families’ springtime favorite for the flower gardens and the $17.99 Sunday buffet.
Parents choose from entrees such as salmon or rosemary chicken and salads, and kids get to try two or three desserts such as lemon cheesecake or strawberry cake.
The new weekday menu will start in March, adding vegetarian and gluten-free choices. The Gardens is also adding more lunch choices for what has become almost a secret hideaway lunch cafe on Rock Springs Road.
The new menu offers entrees such as a penne pasta with shrimp or chicken and vegetables, pecan-crusted chicken, tortilla-crusted tilapia and specialty burgers with pepper jack cheese and a fried egg.
The Gardens’ signature apricot chicken salad will come on a new ciabatta sandwich, and there’s also a chicken kebab Greek salad with cucumber-yogurt dip.
The weekday menu also will offer sliders, wraps and a homemade falafel burger with hummus/tzatziki sauce.
Don’t get scared off by price: The new menu tops out at $13.50, making it an attractive alternative to West 7th or South University Drive restaurants.
The Gardens is open at 11 a.m. daily except Mondays. It serves lunch or brunch only, closing at 3 p.m.; 3220 Rock Springs Road at Old Garden Road, 817-731-2547, gardensrestaurantandcatering.com.
Burgers return
Tommy’s Hamburgers is making a return to Ridgmar.
A Tommy’s Burgers & Brews will open in the former Dagwoods space on Mall Circle near Woody Creek Bar-B-Q, restoring the tradition of a long-popular former Tommy’s location on Green Oaks Road.
The Smith family originally opened a burger grill in 1983 in a gas station-convenience store on Loop 820 near Lake Worth. Several Tommy’s have come and gone over the years, but far-west-side diners have long asked for another location closer than the familiar Tommy’s “under the water tower” at 5228 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Tommy’s Burgers & Brews will open by summer. Tommy’s is open for lunch and dinner daily on Camp Bowie Boulevard or at 2455 Forest Park Blvd.; tommyshamburgergrill.com.
Mercado Texas-style
Americado is nearly open, and expect to be surprised.
The new food hall on West Berry Street captures some of the ambiance of a mercado in Mexico, with several stands under one roof.
Different food stations will sell street tacos, shrimp and seafood, rotisserie chicken, juices, coffees and cocktails.
The dining area seats 90, with room for 40 more on an outdoor patio. Americado eventually promises late-night dining with music.
Americado should be opening within days at 2000 W. Berry St.; 817-759-9107, facebook.com/americadofw.
Some of the same owners also are working on La Zona, a Spanish tapas bar concept to open soon at 1264 W. Magnolia Ave.; facebook.com/laZonamagnolia.