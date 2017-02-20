Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Hot sauce and hope for Conan O'Brien in Mexico

The Associated Press

Posted 2:37pm on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

MEXICO CITY Television host Conan O'Brien is drawing stares in Mexico, where he's taping an episode of his show in a bid to "do something positive" after the tensing of U.S.-Mexico relations.

O'Brien arrived late last week and has spent part of his time in Mexico City strolling the streets, greeting people and trying the food.

On Monday he stopped by one of the city's fancier taco restaurants and wound up trying hot sauce straight out of the bowl as restaurant patrons taped the scene on their phones. Some gasped "no!"

O'Brien said, "Now, I am Mexican. I am also dying."

O'Brien doesn't think his outreach marks a turning point in bilateral relations, but said "Everyone has to do their part."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me