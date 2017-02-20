Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Steve Hewlett, BBC journalist who related cancer fight, dies

The Associated Press

Posted 1:52pm on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

LONDON Steve Hewlett, a British journalist who described his battle with cancer in moving dispatches heard by millions of radio listeners, has died. He was 58.

Hewlett's family said he died Monday at London's Royal Marsden Hospital.

A longtime editor, producer and broadcaster for the BBC, Hewlett was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus in March.

He described his diagnosis and treatment in regular slots on BBC radio's "PM" program and in a newspaper column.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall praised the "candor and sense of inquiry" of Hewlett's dispatches.

Hewlett's family said messages from friends, colleagues and listeners "helped Steve enormously, especially over the last few months."

After being told he only had weeks to live, Hewlett recently married his partner, Rachel, in a hospital ceremony.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me