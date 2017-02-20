PBR and The American bring cowboys to the home of the Dallas Cowboys

The $1.2 billion AT&T Stadium in Arlington is known worldwide as the home of the Dallas Cowboys. For this weekend, the home to such events as Super Bowl XLV, the 2010 NBA All-Star Game and the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship game resembled more of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo than a football palace.
Over 6,000 tons of dirt was in place of where the football field usually sits with the PBR:Iron Cowboy and The American taking over the stadium for the weekend.
The Iron Cowboy is the second of four PBR majors and The American offered its competitors a chance at a record $2 million prize.
PBR: Iron Cowboy VIII
The Frontier Communications Iron Cowboy presented by Kawasaki took place on Saturday night with a crowd of over 38,000 on hand at AT&T Stadium.
While this night used to be a big "event" that featured fan fests and live concerts from country music stars like when Toby Keith performed prior to the Iron Cowboy II in 2011, this year's was all about the bulls.
The Iron Cowboy is a progressive elimination format competition with the top 35 bull riders from the Built Ford Tough Series and four Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour qualifiers all trying to ride for eight seconds. The riders who get bucked off were eliminated and the ones who successfully cover the bull continue to advance until the final cowboy prevailed.
This year's winner was Brazilian Eduardo Aparecido. In addition to the prestigious title, Aparecido also earned $138,766 for the victory.
19-year old phenom Jess Lockwood, who was the 2016 PBR Rookie Of the Year and ranked No. 1 in the world, was bucked off in 3.62 seconds.
The American
The RFD-TV's The American was Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium and offered competitors $2 million, a record payoff for a single performance rodeo.
The semi-finals took place on Friday night at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards with a purse of $1 million, making it the richest rodeo in the history of the venue, which is the oldest indoor events arena for rodeo in the United States.
After injuring his groin in Saturday night's PBR, Jess Lockwood was bucked off in 1.76 seconds. It was announced afterwards that he would be out a minimum of two weeks and will undergo an MRI in Dallas on Monday to learn the extent of his injury.
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel, bull rider Sage Kimzey and saddle bronc rider Cody DeMoss were the big winners as they each took home $433,333 from the $1 million bonus pool split on top of the $100,000 for winning their events.
Austin Wahlert performs at AT&T Stadium
One of the big highlights of the weekend was the live music prior to The American with Nashville recording artist and former professional bull rider Austin Wahlert putting on a show for the big crowd.
Wahlert's crossover from being a bull rider to a musician occurred after he broke his back two years in a row and has turned into a career that saw him win the iheartradio Rocky Mountain CMA Songwriter of the Year.
"It sounds gruesome, but it's really the world of bull-riding and I was very lucky," Wahlert said. "Both times I broke vertebrae in two different spots that didn't effect my spinal cord. There's plenty of people that aren't that lucky ... So I had met a songwriter named Wynn Varble and he said that if I wanted to pursue music, I should move to Nashville and start writing songs."
Wahlert said that his opportunity to perform on the 50-yard line at the home of the Dallas Cowboys is one of the biggest moments in his career to date.
"For my world, the rodeo world, when you play the 10th round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, that's like the Super Bowl halftime show," he said. "Now playing here today is on par with that. If you've never been to Jerry World, you've got to come and see it. It's unbelievable and the atmosphere out there was really great."
While he splits time between Colorado and Nashville, Wahlert's latest single Thin Blue Line actually has DFW-roots as it was inspired by the Dallas police attacks last summer.
"I have family members that work in police departments and last year when I saw the Dallas attacks, I was in shock like everyone else," Wahlert said. "I can't offer much, but as a songwriter, that was something I can go to as an outlet, so I started writing that song and something we were just going to send to police departments to say there are people who appreciate what you do. Now it's just taken on a life of its own.
"I was inspired by the Dallas PD, but we have heard from NYPD, LAPD and others from all over the country," he continued. "But to get this call to play here and on top of all of that, to have members of the Dallas PD here in the building, it's just doesn't get any netter than that."
Thin Blue Line is available on itunes, Amazon and anywhere music is sold.
