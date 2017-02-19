Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Renovated Lamoille County Courthouse hosts are exhibition

The Associated Press

Posted 9:17am on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

HYDE PARK, Vt. The newly renovated Lamoille County Courthouse in Hyde Park is hosting an art collection of local scenes throughout the seasons.

The Vermont landscape-themed artworks will remain on exhibition through June. It is provided by the Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville.

The exhibition features 38 works of art by 20 artists, all of whom paint frequently in Vermont.

The paintings are done in oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylics. The works are installed in the courthouse's main corridor, a first floor conference and outside the courtroom on the second floor.

