2 Ohio counties plan to use electronic poll books this year

The Associated Press

Posted 8:57am on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017

CLEVELAND Election officials in two major metropolitan areas in northern Ohio plan to begin using electronic poll books this year, joining more than two-thirds of Ohio's 88 counties in making the switch from paper lists to check in voters.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Board of Elections recently voted to purchase 1,450 electronic poll books from a Florida company. The board plans to phase-in the use of poll books starting with the May 2 Primary Election.

The Lucas County Board of Elections is set to vote March 3 on which of two computer tablet vendors it will use for its 550 computer tablets. The board aims to use the machines in the Toledo municipal primary Sept. 12.

Sixty-one of Ohio's counties have implemented electronic poll book technology so far.



