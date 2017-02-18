Wires  >  AP Entertainment

North Texas police: Officer fatally shoots murder suspect

The Associated Press

Posted 5:17pm on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas Police say a North Texas officer responding to a disturbance call fatally shot a suspect later identified as a man charged in the December death of his girlfriend.

Grand Prairie police Detective Mark Beseda (buh-SEE'-duh) on Saturday said 30-year-old Joshua Henry faced a murder charge in Tarrant County. Records show Henry was free on $100,000 bond in the fatal shooting of Nicole Blahitka of Fort Worth.

Beseda says an officer Friday night responded to a disturbance call from a person reporting a male relative destroying property. Beseda says an officer arrived, the suspect became belligerent and the two had a physical altercation.

Beseda says the officer shot the suspect once. The suspect died at a hospital.

Police didn't immediate say when they identified Henry.

The officer was put on administrative leave.



