Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame announces newest inductees

The Associated Press

Posted 11:57am on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

PAWTUCKET, R.I. The Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame has announced its newest inductees.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2017 includes Artie Cabral, Phil Greene, Dan Moretti, Neutral Nation, Billy Osborne, Plan 9, Frank Potenza, Rizzz, Throwing Muses, and The Wild Turkey Band / Hometown Rockers.

The induction ceremonies and concert events will take place on three days: April 23, 29 and 30.

Hall of Fame Chairman Robert Billington said the ceremonies and concerts are "a virtual 'who's who' of Rhode Island music history."

The Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating, honoring, and preserving the legacy of Rhode Island musicians, educators and industry professionals who have made significant contributions to both the national and Rhode Island music scene.

Online: http://rhodeislandmusichalloffame.com



