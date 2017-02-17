Be careful — this bun is loaded

You may never have seen or heard a production of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” but chances are you’ve heard at least some of its music, specifically the “O Fortuna” section. A Wikipedia list of “O Fortuna” in pop culture includes such entries as “Jackass: The Movie,” the trailer for the new movie “Fist Fight,” and a Domino’s pizza commercial. The piece “[sets] the mood for dramatic or cataclysmic situations,” Wikipedia says. Which is of course how we’ve always thought of “Jackass: The Movie.”
Add to the dramatic uses this video introducing the “Loaded Bun Burger” at Next Door, an Uptown Dallas bar/restaurant.
In case you haven’t watched the video, the Loaded Bun Burger is described in a release this way: “This beautiful behemoth is a blend of perfectly-seasoned angus brisket and short rib that’s served between a stuffed smoked gouda bun. Cut into that burger, and watch the warm, melted gouda coat the burger in a layer of cheesy goodness.”
(Since we are more lowbrow than “Carmina Burana,” we could not help but think of redoing a line from Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name”: “Ohhhh, you’re a loaded bun ...”)
Although we’re advocates of picking up a whole burger and eating it as a sandwich — because that’s what a hamburger is, after all — we recommend the knife-and-fork method on this one. Because if you bite into that bun, the cheese is going to go all over the place. Seriously, in the video it looks like a gouda-colored lava flow, or at least that’s the most socially acceptable description we can come up with for it.
Next Door (which was reviewed by DFW.com in August) has added the burger as part of a bunch of menu changes, including a “wow, this sure is a switch from that burger” baby kale salad with roasted chickpeas, avocado, lemon, shaved parmesan and dried cranberries (as the omnivore half of an omni-vegetarian couple, I appreciate the irony here); grilled proscuitto mozzarella; baked Spanish goat cheese with roasted tomato sauce, fried capers, garlic toast and “Iberico dust”; red chile onion rings with spicy cumin-coriander ranch (I think I know my side order for the burger); Butcher’s Tacos with beef tenderloin and a side of elote; and something called a Godfather Sandwich: “spicy capicola, goat cheese, arugula, pickled onions and country mustard on a homemade bun.”
If you’re a meat-eater, that sounds like an offer you can’t refuse.
Next Door is at 2908 McKinney Ave., Dallas; 888-381-1411, http://www.nextdoordallas.com.