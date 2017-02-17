Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jane Lynch receives honorary degree from Illinois State

The Associated Press

Posted 10:02am on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

NORMAL, Ill. Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Lynch has received an honorary doctoral degree from her alma mater Illinois State University.

Lynch is a native of the Chicago suburb of Dolton and a 1982 graduate of Illinois State's theatre program. The (Bloomington) Pantagraph (http://bit.ly/2lSUAdx ) reports Lynch told an audience Thursday at the Normal campus that she's thankful for "all the mishaps" and "detours" in life that led her to where she is today.

Lynch is known for her portrayal of cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the TV show "Glee." She's also hosted "Hollywood Game Night" and appeared on shows like "Criminal Minds" and "Two and a Half Men."

Lynch says her "passion began to blossom" for acting at ISU. Last September she appeared in a television spot promoting the school.

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me