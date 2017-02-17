Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Man charged in death of beating victim who died in 2016

The Associated Press

Posted 8:37am on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

SYRACUSE, N.Y. Authorities say they've charged a 29-year-old man in the death of a man who died months after being found injured inside his Syracuse home.

Syracuse police on Friday say 54-year-old Edwin Oliveras was found unconscious on the floor when emergency crews arrived on Feb. 1, 2016. Officers were told that he may have been assaulted the day before but it wasn't reported to authorities because Oliveras didn't appear to have been injured.

Afterward Oliveras was hospitalized several times. Police say he died on Nov. 23.

Last month the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office determined Oliveras died as a result of injuries suffered during the assault a year earlier.

Police on Thursday arrested Ryan Brown, of Syracuse, and charged him with manslaughter. He's being held in jail. It couldn't be determined from prosecutors if he has a lawyer.



