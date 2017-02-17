Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll

The Associated Press

Posted 4:37am on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017

ASHEVILLE, N.C. A North Carolina pastor is angry that the maker of the American Girl doll collection is selling a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The Asheville Citizen-Times (http://avlne.ws/2lUzA33 ) reports the Rev. Keith Ogden sent a message Wednesday to more than 100 parishioners titled, "KILLING THE MINDS OF MALE BABIES," upon watching a segment about American Girl on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Ogden, a pastor at Asheville's Hill Street Baptist Church, says the doll will emasculate boys and encourage the alteration of "God's creation of male and female."

The message came after Mattel Inc. announced the debut of Logan Everett, a male drummer who plays alongside Tenney Grant, a girl doll who loves country music.

Company spokeswoman Stephanie Spanos says fans have been asking for a boy character for decades.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me