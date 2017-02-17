Bacon and Beer Classic coming to west Dallas (updated)

(Updated to correct some festival info.)
The Foundry, a west Dallas bar, is located next to Chicken Scratch, which, as you might guess by the name, is a fried-chicken-centric restaurant.
But come March 18, the Foundry will be all about bacon. Multiple degrees of bacon. As a commercial dog likes to say, “Bacon bacon bacon! And, well, beer.
The Bacon and Beer Classic — a touring event that is big enough to play stadiums in some cities — will come to the Foundry on March 18. According to a releae, the fest will include “mouth-watering bacon dishes, unlimited bacon strips, and over 50 craft beers from regional breweries.”
Details on which chefs, restaurants and breweries are participating are still to come (but since chef Tim Byres owns the Foundry and Chicken Scratch, it’s a good bet he’ll be one of the chefs)..
There will be, of course, a bacon-eating contest. You can vote for your favorite bacon-infused dish. You can even get a bacon/beer-inspired tattoo.
Dallas is but one stop on a tour that will also include visits to Denver’s Mile High Stadium (we are now envisioning bacon stacked a mile high, although we realize the stadium’s name is about something else), Citi Field in New York and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Calif. So maybe there will be a Cotton Bowl- or AT&T Stadium-based Bacon and Beer Classic sometime in the future.
Cannonball Productions, which puts on the classic, says it tries to make it unique to each city. It also works with local charities during the fest and even donates leftover food.
The fest will have three sessions: 12:30-3 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. or 8:30-11 p.m.; general-admission tickets are $45 and VIP tickets (featuring early entry and a cocktail bar) are $55. For tickets and more information, go to www.baconandbeer classic.com.