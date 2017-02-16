Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Trevor Noah, Jennifer Egan among PEN festival guests

The Associated Press

Posted 8:12pm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

NEW YORK Jennifer Egan, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Marlon James are among more than 150 artists and writers scheduled to appear at this year's PEN World Voices Festival, which has a theme of "Gender & Power."

Trevor Noah and Laurie Anderson also will be guest speakers during the weeklong event, to be held in New York City from May 1-7. Others announced Thursday include Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, National Book Award finalist Emily St. John Mandel and the prize-winning memoir writer Vivian Gornick.

The PEN festival was co-founded by Salman Rushdie and was first held in 2005. Past attendees have included Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, E.L. Doctorow, Margaret Atwood and Zadie Smith.



