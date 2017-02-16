Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ex-NFL receiver Meachem released from jail

The Associated Press

Posted 5:27pm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

GRETNA, La. Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Robert Meachem has been released from jail after paying $100,000 in child support and alimony to his ex-wife.

The payment represents just a quarter of the nearly $400,000 Meachem owed when he was ordered jailed by state District Judge Adrian Adams on Monday.

Adams gave Meachem a 30-day sentence, but ruled he could leave jail at any time by paying $100,000, which records show he did Thursday.

Meachem and Andrea Rhodes share custody of their two children. As part of a 2015 divorce settlement, a court ordered Meachem to pay $20,000 per month in child and spousal support.

Meachem played six seasons for the Saints and one for the San Diego Chargers. He has testified that former business associates have stolen millions from him.



