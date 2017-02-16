Wires  >  AP Music

Willie Nelson to return to stage after fighting cold

The Associated Press

Posted 4:42pm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

SAN ANTONIO Willie Nelson is set to return to the stage after missing several shows because of a cold.

Publicist Elaine Schock says the 83-year-old country star will perform Thursday night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Nelson missed a three-night stint in California last week, as well as shows set for New Mexico and Arizona, because of what Schock says was a terrible cold that required rest. Prior to that, he canceled two Las Vegas shows in late January but returned for the last three in early February.

The singer-songwriter is set to release a new album this spring called "God's Problem Child." He won a Grammy over the weekend for best traditional pop vocal album with "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin."



