Rapunzel gets a makeover in Casa production

Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale

Recommended for: All ages

When: 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

Tickets: $16-$37

Info: 800-745-3000, http://www.casamanana.org/


By Maricar Estrella

dfw.com

Posted 4:57pm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

FORT WORTH Casa Mañana Theatre’s production of “Rapunzel Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale” gives the Brothers Grimm classic tale a modern twist.

What it’s about: A damsel in distress, Rapunzel (Alyssa Gardner), has been kept in a tower by her stepmother Lady Za Za (a wickedly good Cara Serber). Lady Za Za plans to keep the lovely, long-haired princess in exile until her 18th birthday when Lady Za Za hopes to steal the throne away. However, her dastardly plot may have hit a snag in the form of a couple of bro-besties: Sir Roderick (James Chandler), who seeks another quest to add to his egocentric résumé, and his buddy Edgar (Kyle Igneczi), a hair stylist who is searching for the perfect head of hair.

What kids will like: Socrates the Dragon (Greg Dulcie, who is reprising his role) offers playful narration and, overall, the production has lots of toe-tapping songs. There’s references to Disney princesses along the way and a nice plug for upcoming productions of “ Red Riding Hood“ and “ The Little Mermaid.”

What parents will like: Casa always does a good job of keeping stories relevant to modern times. Adults will find witty banter that includes references to Lady Gaga and “alternative facts.” The reference to a dearly departed Star Wars princess brought an emotional reaction from the crowd.

Good to know: It gets chilly in the theater, so bring a jacket. After the play, cast members head to the lobby to sign autographs and take pictures with audience members.

Maricar Estrella: 817-390-7720, @maricare



