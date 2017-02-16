Rapunzel gets a makeover in Casa production

FORT WORTH Casa Mañana Theatre’s production of “Rapunzel Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale” gives the Brothers Grimm classic tale a modern twist.
What it’s about: A damsel in distress, Rapunzel (Alyssa Gardner), has been kept in a tower by her stepmother Lady Za Za (a wickedly good Cara Serber). Lady Za Za plans to keep the lovely, long-haired princess in exile until her 18th birthday when Lady Za Za hopes to steal the throne away. However, her dastardly plot may have hit a snag in the form of a couple of bro-besties: Sir Roderick (James Chandler), who seeks another quest to add to his egocentric résumé, and his buddy Edgar (Kyle Igneczi), a hair stylist who is searching for the perfect head of hair.
What kids will like: Socrates the Dragon (Greg Dulcie, who is reprising his role) offers playful narration and, overall, the production has lots of toe-tapping songs. There’s references to Disney princesses along the way and a nice plug for upcoming productions of “ Red Riding Hood“ and “ The Little Mermaid.”
What parents will like: Casa always does a good job of keeping stories relevant to modern times. Adults will find witty banter that includes references to Lady Gaga and “alternative facts.” The reference to a dearly departed Star Wars princess brought an emotional reaction from the crowd.
Good to know: It gets chilly in the theater, so bring a jacket. After the play, cast members head to the lobby to sign autographs and take pictures with audience members.