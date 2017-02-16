Wires  >  AP Entertainment

NC-produced show with Michelle Dockery gets 2nd film grant

The Associated Press

Posted 12:17pm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. The television series featuring a star of "Downton Abbey" has been approved for a state film grant for its second season.

North Carolina officials say the TNT series "Good Behavior" starring Michelle Dockery is one of three productions getting a grant. The show is filmed in the Wilmington area and is eligible for grant of up to $9 million.

A film about a multi-million-dollar book heist is eligible for up to $1.7 million. "American Animals" is being filmed in the Charlotte area.

A national television spot for Audi also filmed in the Charlotte area. The eligible grant amount for the commercial production is up to $162,500.

Commerce Department officials say the projects are expected to contribute more than $46 million to the state and create more than 2,700 job opportunities.



