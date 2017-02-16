Salt Lake leaders consider downtown improvements

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City leaders are working to update and enact a 2007 plan to revitalize the city's downtown with features like a public market, a fitness facility and a streetcar.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2lmaeh0 ) that area leaders gathered Wednesday in the lobby of Eccles Theater, a Broadway-style theater that was considered a priority in the original Downtown Rising action plan. The plan was written in 2007 but the nonprofit business advocacy group Downtown Alliance.
Several priorities in the 2007 plan haven't been realized yet, but Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams says progress has been made on the ideas, like building a convention center hotel.
The downtown area has seen $5 billion of investment, including the development of 10,000 residential units and 2 million square feet of new office space.