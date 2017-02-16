Country singers lead Delaware State Fair concert lineup

HARRINGTON, Del. The Delaware State Fair has announced its lineup of performers hitting the stage this summer.
Among its biggest acts include country trio Rascal Flatts, former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker and country rocker Brantley Gilbert.
Also on this year's lineup: country singers Joe Pardi and Chris Lane, comedian Gabriel Iglesias and Christian rock/folktronica act Crowder.
The 2017 Summer Concert Series will also feature two-wheeled events, a rodeo and the traditional harness racing.
The fair will host Pardi for a special fair kickoff show on July 19.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.
The 98th annual state fair kicks off in Harrington on July 20 and runs through July 29.
Information and ticket sales can be found at delawarestatefair.com.