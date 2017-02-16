Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Philbin, Ripa haven't kept in touch since he left show

The Associated Press

Posted 4:57am on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

NEW YORK TV host Regis Philbin says he hasn't kept in touch with his former co-host Kelly Ripa since he decided to leave the show they headlined together.

In an interview with "Larry King Now," Philbin says Ripa took it personally and was offended when he decided to leave their show "Live! with Regis and Kelly" in 2011. He says she thought he was leaving because of her.

But Philbin, who's 85, told King he left the show because he was getting older and it "wasn't right for me anymore."

Philbin said he still misses hosting. Asked if he would come back to television, he said it would depend on how often he would appear.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me